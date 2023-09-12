Mainly dry over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quiet weather pattern over the next few days.

A combination of dry air and high pressure will keep us mainly dry with roughly a 20% to 30% chance of showers or storms.

Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend and a front approaches. High temperatures around 90.

Hurricane Lee is expected to push to the north. It's currently a Category 3 with winds of 115 miles per hour, but should weaken to a Category 1 as it moves over cooler waters by Friday.

WPTV Hurricane Lee, 5 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2023.

Right now, Lee is heading toward Maine or Nova Scotia.

The hurricane will kick up swells locally over the next few days and we could have dangerous rip currents along the coast.

Hurricane Margot is out in the Atlantic but is no threat to land.

We're also watching Invest 98 in the eastern Atlantic which has a high chance of development.