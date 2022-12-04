WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry and warm weather next few days

Very quiet weather pattern next few days.

There's a front to the north, but it won't head in our direction.

For us, we will see mainly dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will generally be in the low 80's through the extended period.

Average highs are in the upper 70's, so we will run a few degrees above average.

Overnight lows will be in the 60's.

High pressure builds this week, and this will bring in dry conditions.

But it will kick up the winds a bit by mid-week.

Models have a front coming through in about 10 days with cooler and much drier air.

Rip Currents will be an issue over the next few days at area beaches.

