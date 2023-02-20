Watch Now
Mainly dry and partly sunny, temperatures top low to mid 80s

Posted at 5:01 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 05:03:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure building in will keep a settled weather pattern throughout the week.

Presidents Day is mainly dry and partly sunny. Monday afternoon temperatures will top the low to mid 80s.

Although an isolated drizzle or shower cannot be ruled out, the rain chance remains very low for the next seven days.

Mid-80s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, then upper 80s are possible by Thursday. Thursday's afternoon temperatures will be near-record highs.

Overnight lows will range between the 60s and low 70s from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

Breezy southeast winds on Wednesday with lighter winds for the rest of the week.

The weather will be pleasant and very warm for the Honda Classic, which begins Thursday.

Pleasant and quiet weather is forecast to continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s.

