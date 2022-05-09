Mainly dry and comfortable over the next couple of days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, comfortably warm with highs topping out in the low-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s. Staying mainly dry with low humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday, highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers possible on and off throughout the day with breezy winds.

Thursday, highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as an area of low pressure moves over the state.

Friday-weekend, getting warmer and more humid. Highs reaching the mid-upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms possible.