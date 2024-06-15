Mainly cloudy weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly cloudy skies as we had into Father's Day weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. So at least for today with some daytime heating we will end up with some scattered afternoon showers and storms. Not a washout. But those that see the storms will be dealing with some locally heavy rainfall. As we head into Father's Day tomorrow, rainfall chances drop to about 30%. So that means most of us do stay dry under generally cloudy skies. Drier air does return to start the new week. Then we're back to a typical summer pattern. We'll have a breezy easterly wind. This will allow the afternoon sea breeze to march inland and trigger those afternoon showers and storms west of 441. By the end of the week, a tropical tropical moisture returns and increases our rain chances for Thursday and Friday. In the tropics we continue to watch the Bay of Campeche. An area of lower pressure should form early next week. It has a 50% chance of developing. No threat to South Florida.