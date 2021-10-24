WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly cloudy skies as a stalled front hangs across the peninsula.

Deep tropical moisture will stick around through the remainder of the weekend keeping rain chances relatively high on Sunday.

While it won't be a washout - some of the storms could be strong with the potential of localized flooding.

Otherwise - expect a warm and muggy finish to the weekend with mostly cloudy skies

Sunday, some spotty showers in the morning, then rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday, unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s.

Dry air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. The humidity drops a bit as well.

In the Tropics: We're watching an area in the Atlantic south of the Canadian Maritimes where a subtropical storm may form in the next few days. Has a 20%.