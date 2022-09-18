Mainly afternoon storms likely the next few days, Fiona misses us

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical moisture is trapped with no place to go so we expect rounds of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon hours the next several days and this will help put a dent in the dry conditions that have impacted eastern areas all summer.

In the tropics, Fiona is expected to become a hurricane as it moves toward Puerto Rico later today, the eastern Dominican Republic tomorrow, then head in the direction of the Turks & Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas by Tuesday.

Fiona is not expected to directly impact the mainland U.S. although swells will arrive here locally by midweek and a significant punch of drier, less humid air is likely to move in by the end of the week.

Everything else is quiet in the tropics.

TODAY: Scattered showers/storms mainly this afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SE 10

TONIGHT: Evening showers/storms, warm and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Warm and humid, mainly afternoon/evening showers & storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: ESE 10

