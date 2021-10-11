Low rain chances with highs in the upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning running a little warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers drifting in from offshore.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, and some storms developing along the sea breeze and moving inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, a few storms in the afternoon tracking towards the lake.

For the middle of the week, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers and storms possible with a little more moisture moving in.

By the end of the workweek through the weekend, near-average highs with a few showers and storms popping up.

