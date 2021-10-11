Watch
Weather

Actions

Low rain chances with highs in the upper 80s

items.[0].videoTitle
Highs in the upper 80s, and some storms developing along the sea breeze and moving inland throughout the day.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 05:00:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning running a little warmer than Sunday with temperatures in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers drifting in from offshore.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, and some storms developing along the sea breeze and moving inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, a few storms in the afternoon tracking towards the lake.

For the middle of the week, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers and storms possible with a little more moisture moving in.

By the end of the workweek through the weekend, near-average highs with a few showers and storms popping up.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018