Low rain chances Tuesday, getting hot and humid later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny on Tuesday. The chance of rain will remain very low, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon high temperatures will top the mid 80s.

Storms return later Wednesday afternoon, and some storms could bring very heavy rain and gusty winds.

Even hotter by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and Friday and stormy afternoons and evenings.

Saturday will be steamy with high temperatures near the mid 90s and very humid conditions. Scattered storms are possible as a cold front approaches.

The cold front passes through our area by Sunday afternoon and will bring back drier and cooler air by Sunday night and especially for early next week.

There are two areas of possible development in the tropics.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression by mid-week. It's not a concern for Florida and will stay over the east-central Atlantic.

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance to develop. It will merge with a front this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.