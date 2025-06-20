Watch Now
Low rain chances today, increasing some for the weekend

wptv
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

Not much rain today, but we will see an increase over the weekend, especially Sunday where there will be more morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms around.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a few hit or miss showers and storms around. Highs near 90 with a heat index around 100. The summer solstice is Friday at 10:41pm.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Saturday we will see a slight uptick in rain chances, again along the coast in the morning, moving to the inland areas and around the lake in the afternoon. Highs near 90 with a heat index of 100 in the afternoon hours.

On Sunday the rain chances increase even more, with off and on showers moving in along the coast in the morning, even through lunch time, before pushing toward the lake in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Next week we start off with scattered showers and storms each day then dry out some mid-late week. highs stay near 90.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now, and should remain quiet through the end of June.

