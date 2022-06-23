Low rain chances today and tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with slightly less humidity, and mainly dry.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s and more humid. Some isolated showers and storms possible developing along the seabreeze then pushing inland throughout the day.

For the weekend, hot and humid as highs climb into the upper 80s-low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms developing as a front stalls to our north.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.