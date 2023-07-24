Low rain chances through Wednesday, but plenty of heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is a transition day. Winds shift from west to south. Not much rain around — 30% chance of showers — as dry air settles in, but it's hot with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Starting on Tuesday, high pressure builds in the Atlantic. The winds are out of the east and high temperatures should drop closer to average, around 90 or so.

Low rain chances through Wednesday.

By Thursday, moisture increases and rain chances up to 50%. But with an onshore wind, the sea breeze will take the evening storms inland.

This is the trend into next weekend, too.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don should dissipate in a day or two. A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 30% to 40% chance of development.