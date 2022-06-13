Low rain chances through the week, slight chance of tropical formation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, and a few inland showers/storms possible but mainly dry near the coast.

Tomorrow - Friday, Saharan dust mixed in with high pressure will keep rain chances on the lower side. A few coastal showers in the morning, followed by isolated afternoon inland storms. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, a front stalls out across the northern portion of the state. This will increase moisture and rain chances go up. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

