Watch
Weather

Actions

Low rain chances through the week, slight chance of tropical formation

Low rain chances through the week, slight chance of tropical formation
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 06:02:37-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, and a few inland showers/storms possible but mainly dry near the coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow - Friday, Saharan dust mixed in with high pressure will keep rain chances on the lower side. A few coastal showers in the morning, followed by isolated afternoon inland storms. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, a front stalls out across the northern portion of the state. This will increase moisture and rain chances go up. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

Tropics: 

  • Area of low pressure is expected to develop by mid-week in the SW Caribbean sea 
  • 2 day formation chance: 0%
  • 5 day formation chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018