Lots of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower this week

Posted at 5:04 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 05:04:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s at the coast and 60s inland. A few showers possible this morning on the coastal breeze. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and dry.

Tomorrow - Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Next week, a few more showers possible as a front moves in. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday then down to the 70s by Monday.

