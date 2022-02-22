Lots of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s at the coast and 60s inland. A few showers possible this morning on the coastal breeze. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow - Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Next week, a few more showers possible as a front moves in. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday then down to the 70s by Monday.