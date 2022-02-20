Lots of Sunday Sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold front that got us a few afternoon showers yesterday is now sitting just south of Miami and will push into the Keys today.

High pressure will be the main player for us today with drier air and breezy conditions making for a very pleasant end to the weekend.

This high pressure system will move east and park itself over the western Atlantic this week so it appears a dry pattern is in store for much of the upcoming week.

In addition, upper level high pressure over the Caribbean will expand north into the Sunshine State this week which will act to suppress any significant rain chances through Friday.

A front moving down from the north will try to push into South Florida next weekend providing our next best chance of rain but that's still iffy at this point.

All in all it looks like a fairly tame late February week of weather for us so keep the sunglasses handy!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasantly mild. Highs: Upper 70s (Palm Beaches), mid 70s (Treasure Coast)

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, nice night. Mid 60s (Palm Beaches), near 60 (Treasure Coast)

TOMORROW: Mixed sun & clouds, breezy & mild. Highs: Upper 70s

