Watch
Weather

Actions

Looking ahead to some rain this weekend

Looking ahead to some rain this weekend
Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 05:35:35-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s with just a few stray showers around. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Tomorrow - weekend, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and storms possible. Showers and pockets of heavier downpours could pop up at any time during the day. With repeated rounds of heavy rainfall, flooding could be an issue in some spots with models suggesting upwards of 3" of rain through the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday-Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 80s, drier air pushes in and rain chances go down a little.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018