Lingering breezy winds and rough surf; gradually warming up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coastal showers, lingering rough surf, and a gradual warm up highlight our Sunday forecast before a midweek cold front brings cooler, drier air.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

South Florida starts the day with a weakening onshore flow and plenty of low-level moisture, helping to support a few passing coastal showers.

Rainfall will stay light, with most areas seeing a tenth of an inch or less, and many inland locations remain dry.

Highs climb into the low 80s and winds won’t be as strong as recent days, but we may still see occasional gusts around 20–25 mph along the coast this afternoon.

A high rip current risk continues today and is likely to persist through Monday for Atlantic beaches. Early this morning, surf heights of 6–8 ft are still possible in the Treasure Coast before gradually subsiding this afternoon as winds ease.

Moisture shifts north with the warm front settling over northern Florida. Rain chances decrease, though a few widely scattered coastal showers remain possible. Highs again reach the low to middle 80s.

Southerly flow pushes temperatures into the middle 80s, making Tuesday the warmest day of the week. A stronger cold front approaches in the afternoon and evening increasing our shower chances.

The cold front clears the region early Wednesday with limited moisture, so widespread rain is not expected.

Behind it comes a noticeable change. Highs fall into the upper 70s to low 80s and humidity lowers, leading to a stretch of comfortable, quiet weather.