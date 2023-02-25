Like summer in February

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A big oversized high pressure system spread out from Mexico to the Bahamas continues to keep us in a dry, very warm weather pattern through the weekend and much of next week too.

We'll be within range of record highs each of the next 7 days and there's no rain in sight.

There's a hint, just a hint, of a possible cold front getting in here by next weekend.

Until then keep the sunscreen handy, and the garden hoses too!

The weather looks great for the boaters this weekend and beach goers will find very nice conditions as well but remember to only swim at guarded beaches.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, still very warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 10

