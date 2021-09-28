Watch
Less humidity with sunny skies and low rain chances

Pleasant weather sticks around over the next few days
Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 05:35:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s along the Treasure Coast and mid-upper 70s across the Palm Beaches under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, less humidity with sunny skies and low rain chances.

Pleasant weather sticks around over the next few days. Highs in the upper 80s, not as muggy and staying mainly dry.

By the end of the work week-weekend, moisture increases slightly, and rain chances go up a little. Highs in the upper 80s.

