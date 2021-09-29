WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s and mid-upper 60s along the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, a copy and paste forecast with highs once again in the upper 80s, less humidity will make it feel tolerable outside. Sunny skies and low rain chances.

Tomorrow-Friday, highs in the upper 80s, mainly dry with just a few passing showers.

Saturday, a back door cool front brushes by and that could bring us a few fast-moving showers. Highs in the upper 80s and a little breezy.

Sunday, morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid-80s. Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Early next week, moisture increases. The humidity returns and the chance for scattered storms. Highs in the upper 80s and feeling like the upper 90s.