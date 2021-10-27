Less humid in South Florida, hurricane force nor'easter hitting New England

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, mostly to partly sunny skies, warm but less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday, increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong/severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday, morning clouds then clearing, turning windy and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Highs near 80, lows nea 60. Breezy on Saturday.

Tropical update: A hurricane force nor'easter is hitting New England right now, it will move eastward and drop south over the next several days. It may start to aquire some tropical characteristics and NHC is giving it a medium chance to develop. It will stay out to sea but may send some swell our way starting Friday through the weekend.