Less humid, but a bit breezy this Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A refreshing start to your Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s (10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.)

This afternoon, comfy weather with highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny, less humid but a bit breezy at times.

For the weekend-Monday, morning lows in the low-mid 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Breezy with some passing showers at any point during the day.

Tuesday-Friday's forecast will depend on what pans out with the possible tropical/subtropical system as it nears Florida.

For now, scattered showers and storms in the forecast with windy conditions and high waves. Stay with the WPTV First Alert weather team for updates to the forecast.

