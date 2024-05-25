Late scattered strong to severe storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and humid day to kick off the holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon with triple digit heat indices.

The chance for storms comes later in the afternoon and evening. Look closely at the radar after 4 PM this afternoon.

We are under a Marginal, Level 1, threat for severe weather today. Expect strong winds and small hail possible with today's storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The rest of the weekend continues to be hot. Temperatures in the lower and middle 90s each day with heat indices in the triple digits.

There is the chance of storms each afternoon. We are currently in a severe weather outlook only for Saturday. I still wouldn't rule out a few powerful storms between Sunday and Monday although it will be isolated storm activity.

This next upcoming week will be hot. We are tracking a series of cold fronts which should help cool temperatures off to the upper 80s by the end of this upcoming week.