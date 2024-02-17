Last warm day for awhile

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A dry start to Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s this afternoon. As a cold front approaches, rain showers are expected later this afternoon.

More rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

This Saturday we are watching a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures, a good soaking rain and breezy winds.

Saturday will start dry under partly sunny conditions and temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s. This will be our last day in the 80s for a handful of days. A cold front moves in and will trigger isolated showers this afternoon. Rain showers will turn numerous later tonight.

Sunday will be a soggy day. Consistent widespread rain is expected from sunup to sundown. We will have healthy rainfall totals between 1”-2.5” which can lead to areas of standing water. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 70s.

The cool air sticks around as President’s Day, Monday, highs will only be in the middle to upper 60s. A few showers are expected in the morning before clouds start to clear and winds increase. Winds will be strongest along the coastline.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to remain breezy but start to slowly shift from the south by late Wednesday.

The shift in winds will allow more comfortable air to move into South Florida. Temperatures will be very slow to climb but look to return to the middle to upper 70s by Friday.