Last day of Saharan dust and haze

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some patchy inland fog possible. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, hazy skies and low rain chances.

Tomorrow, the Saharan dust moves out, but the weather stays mainly dry. Breezy and hot as highs climb into the upper 80s-low 90s.

Thursday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, with only some isolated inland showers and storms.

A front nears by the end of the work week, and more moisture pumps in from the south. Scattered PM showers and storms possible Friday and Saturday with highs topping out in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Some models show the front clearing the area, others show it washing out. For now, we'll plan on some shower activity on Sunday, then slow clearing throughout the day with lower rain chances for Monday. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.