Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Last day of hurricane season, warmer weather returns this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 30, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Nov. 30, 2023.png
Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 05:50:15-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropics remain calm as Thursday is the last official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Warmer afternoon temperatures return. Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this Thursday and even Friday, but a few showers could return this weekend, along with more humid conditions.

Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend.

The next cold front arrives Monday afternoon. Cooler and less humid weather behind the front arrives next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much through the weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019