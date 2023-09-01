Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Labor Day weekend mostly dry

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 1, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 1, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 06:35:21-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Idalia is now post tropical in the Atlantic Ocean. It may restrengthen back to a tropical storm, but there's no threat to South Florida.

Locally, there is plenty of tropical moisture in place, so we will be tracking some afternoon showers and storms on Friday. They'll start along the coast in the afternoon and then push inland.

With a southwest wind in place, expect a hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The Labor Day weekend is looking great, mainly dry with seasonal temperatures. The winds shift to the northeast and cooler and less humid air moves in.

Saturday, a few quick showers along the coast, then mainly dry.

Sunday and Monday are mainly dry and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia setting up for solid swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019