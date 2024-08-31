Labor Day Weekend has sunshine, heat, and storms in the forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Moisture does not go away for the weekend since another surge of it will move into our area thanks to a developing low-pressure system.

It will keep rain chances on the higher levels for much of the Sunshine State. Saturday will be the "less stormy" day out of the 3-day weekend.

Highs this weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s with very humid conditions so the heat index will hit the triple digits.

Labor Day Monday we will be dodging a few storms in the morning along the coast then inland in the afternoon.

Even though the stormy pattern continues through the entire long weekend, it will not be a washout. There will still be periods of sunshine though to get outside and enjoy the Labor Day weekend.