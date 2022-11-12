Watch Now
Keep an to the sky for some late afternoon and evening showers and storms

Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 06:22:50-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunny, warm weather through mid-afternoon, then a chance for scattered showers & storms as a weak cold front moves through.

The best chance of storms will be in Palm Beach County between 4PM-7PM but a few could pop up along the Treasure Coast too so if you're headed to the Stuart Air Show keep an eye to the sky later this afternoon.

Clearing skies overnight, then a sunny Sunday on tap and just a smidgeon cooler and definitely less humid.

It's then a pretty dry forecast through much of next week as high pressure stays in control before a disturbance approaches later in the week with a few scattered storms toward the end of the week.

Marine conditions are generally improving today but the rip current risk remains high so only swim at guarded beaches this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Scattered storms later today. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler. Lows: Upper 60s

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm, but less humid. Highs: Lower 80s

