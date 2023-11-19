Seasonably pleasant through Wednesday; Thanksgiving cold front on way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few coastal showers are on the radar right now. Seasonably sunny warm and pleasant through Wednesday.

A Thanksgiving cold front is on the way. The coolest weather will be Friday morning with 40s possible around Okeechobee.

The big question is how strong will the cool front be for Thanksgiving. Models are not in agreement on how much it cools off.

Travel weather looks fine for Florida this week.

Today partly sunny AM shower. High 81

Tonight partly cloudy. Low 70

Monday-Wednesday partly sunny with a quick shower. Highs near 80.

Thanksgiving sunny, breezy and cooler. High 75

Friday sunny and mid-high 70s

Weekend Sunday with highs near 80

There is a boating small craft advisory Sunday.



The tropics are quiet.

