Isolated storms on Saturday more storms possible Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kicking off the weekend with hot and humid conditions temperatures rising to the upper 80s nearing the lower 90s this afternoon. He indices will be near the triple digits.

This afternoon stay on a lookout we do the threat of dealing with isolated thunderstorms into the evening. Our severe weather threat does remain low.

Localized flooding will be our greatest concern within a few of the healthier cells. Most of the rain looks to exist further inland, especially near Okeechobee.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As for Sunday, unfortunately the dry air we have been hoping for isn't looking likely. There is even more tropical moisture near us than Saturday.

Those that are hoping to head to the Panthers parade should have their rain gear and remain weather aware. Rain chance exist Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The current forecast does not look the best for a parade.

WPTV

Heading to next week tropical moisture remains and we will continue to deal with sea breeze storms for most afternoons. This means we have another week of dealing with thunderstorm activity in the afternoons and high temperatures nearing 90 most days.

We look to remain in this active pattern until Thursday. Dry air moves in and starts to limit our rain chances.

Fourth of July will have isolated rain chances, but looking to stay relatively dry for the evening.

Friday will be the driest day featuring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 90.