Isolated downpours and heat indices in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some isolated downpours for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits. Showers and storms developing along the sea breeze this afternoon, then pushing inland throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few stray showers into the night.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Slightly drier air pushes in tomorrow - Thursday. A few showers near the coast in the morning with afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Similar weather conditions for the end of the work week into the weekend. Rain near the coast in the morning and storms inland for the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

