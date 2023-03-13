Isolated chance for severe storms as front moves through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is coming through Monday and out ahead of the front, conditions will become windy and very warm with Monday's highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour will help with that warm-up. Showers and storms will also move through starting around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Monday afternoon. This means that there is an isolated chance that storms can become severe, producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Then the cooldown arrives on Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s across the Palm Beaches and 50s for the Treasure Coast.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Chilly start on Wednesday with lows in the 50s all across the area. Cloudy skies for Wednesday afternoon which will keep highs cool in the low 70s.

The 70s for highs and chilly mornings are also expected through the end of the week with more sunshine Thursday and Friday.