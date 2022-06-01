Increasing rain chances through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s around the lake with some dotted showers pushing in from off the ocean. This afternoon, warm and humid with highs reaching the mid-upper 80s, scattered afternoon showers and storms possible drifting west throughout the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon storms mainly inland.

Friday, clouds, and storms increasing throughout the day ahead of the possible tropical disturbance. Highs in the low 80s with breezy conditions.

Saturday, storms likely throughout the day as the disturbance makes its closest approach. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Sunday-early next week, as the system pulls away drier air settles in and rain chances go down. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

