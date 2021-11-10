Increasing rain chances over next few days ahead of our next cold front.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a bit warmer than yesterday morning with temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 60s and some isolated showers possible drifting in from off the ocean. This afternoon, highs in the low-80s, partly sunny skies, and passing showers possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, more clouds and scattered PM showers and storms possible.

Friday, mild and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Out next cold front starts to move into the state, sparking the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Saturday, lingering rainfall to start, then drying out throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, morning lows down to the 50s and 60s and highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

Early next week, the cooler drier air sticks around.

An area around 400 miles NE of Bermuda has a medium chance of development as the system moves away from the U.S.