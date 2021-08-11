Increasing rain chances as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and some showers and spotty downpours drifting in from off the Atlantic moving towards the coast. This afternoon, most of the rain should push towards the lake making way for more sunshine towards the coast. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday, similar weather day with morning coastal rainfall and afternoon inland storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday, increasing clouds and rain chances as Tropical Storm Fred approaches. Scattered storms possible with breezy winds. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, numerous showers and storms possible as Fred moves closer. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall with the potential for tornadoes possible with the storms that develop. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Fred is currently moving over Puerto Rico and will push over Hispaniola throughout the day today. These tall mountains could tear Fred apart, or the storm could hold together. We'll know a lot more tomorrow. The latest NHC track shows Fred holding on to its Tropical Storm status as it brushes by Cuba on Friday, then moving towards Florida over the weekend.

Impacts will most likely start late Friday - weekend. The storm could bring us gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some tornadoes. Right now, there's a low chance of seeing tropical storm force winds.

The NHC is also highlighting a wave moving across the Atlantic for possible tropical development. The chance is low at this point.

Early next week, scattered storms possible as moisture associated with Fred continues to linger across the area.