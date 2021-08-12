Increasing rain chances as Tropical Depression Fred moves a little closer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s- low 80s, some isolated showers possible as the kids head to school. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Parlty sunny skies and scattered inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds and rain chances as Fred moves a little closer. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Windy, cloudy and soggy with numerous showers and storms possible with could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some tornadoes.

Early next week, moisture lingers as Fred pulls away. Scattered storms possible, then slightly drier by mid-week.

Tropical Depression Fred is moving over Haiti and is pushing west-northwest towards the SE Bahamas. By tomorrow morning as it brushes by northern Cuba it will interact with warm water and restrengthen back into a tropical storm.

The NHC has Fred pushing towards the Keys by early Saturday morning and impacting Florida through the weekend.

There's still a low chance of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds. The weekend forecast calls for cloudy, rainy conditions with gusty winds and some strong storms.

A wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development. Next name on the list is Grace.

