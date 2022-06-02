Increasing rain chances ahead of tropical disturbance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some stray showers moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms moving west throughout the day.

Tomorrow, clouds, and rain on the increase ahead of a tropical disturbance. Showers and storms expected to pick up late-Friday. Rain bands could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in the low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, numerous showers, and storms across the area as the disturbance moves over Florida. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding issues. Models show improving weather conditions by Saturday evening. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-early next week, behind the system drier air moves in and the sunshine returns. Highs in the upper 90s.