Increased rain chances this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, showers drifting in from offshore and morning temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s, heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms are possible. Models continue to show stormy conditions continuing later this evening along the Treasure Coast.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, cloudy and peeks of sunshine with showers and storms picking up later in the day.

Sunday, slightly cooler in the morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s-low 70s, but still warm for the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A little less humid as well.

Scattered showers and storms are possible, but not as wet as Saturday.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s with scattered afternoon storms.

