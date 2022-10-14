Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Volunteers in Port Charlotte help prep meals for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

Volunteers at Murdock Baptist Church prep up to 15,000 meals a day
With so many families left without their homes or electricity, there's a big need for food and one command center in southwest Florida has volunteers helping to distribute meals.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:07:34-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With so many families left without their homes or electricity, there's a big need for food and one command center in southwest Florida has volunteers helping to distribute meals.

"I was stirring some fried pinto beans for the breakfast meal. We have to use a paddle, because of how much we have," said Waylon Pierce. "I think 18 cans and each can is about six and a half pounds each."

Pierce, 14, is volunteering his time helping prep food for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Waylon Pierce.jpg
Waylon Pierce spends his time volunteering at the command center at Murdock Baptist Church while his high school is being repaired.

"I'm not at school, because our high school was damaged by the storm,” he said. “It's also being used as a shelter for anyone who needs it."

More than 200 volunteers have been in Port Charlotte since Hurricane Ian hit. The volunteers are part of the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, though volunteers are from other states, volunteering up to 14 hours a day.

They've been preparing up to 15,000 meals a day to feed those impacted. They are putting together a temporary kitchen at the command center at Murdock Baptist Church, and they will continue to feed the community as the need continues.

Ron Tipton.jpg
Senior Pastor Ron Tipton agreed to have his church be a command center to help families in the area.

Volunteers in Port Charlotte are willing to do whatever it takes to help families who lost everything in the hurricane.

"They want to give for the physical need you have, and they want to pray for the spiritual need you have,” said senior Pastor Ron Tipton of Murdock Baptist Church. “They want to love on you and help you be in a better place when they walk away than when they showed up."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small late weekend windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.