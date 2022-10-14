Volunteers in Port Charlotte help prep meals for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With so many families left without their homes or electricity, there's a big need for food and one command center in southwest Florida has volunteers helping to distribute meals.

"I was stirring some fried pinto beans for the breakfast meal. We have to use a paddle, because of how much we have," said Waylon Pierce. "I think 18 cans and each can is about six and a half pounds each."

Pierce, 14, is volunteering his time helping prep food for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

John Bryja/WPTV Waylon Pierce spends his time volunteering at the command center at Murdock Baptist Church while his high school is being repaired.

"I'm not at school, because our high school was damaged by the storm,” he said. “It's also being used as a shelter for anyone who needs it."

More than 200 volunteers have been in Port Charlotte since Hurricane Ian hit. The volunteers are part of the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, though volunteers are from other states, volunteering up to 14 hours a day.

They've been preparing up to 15,000 meals a day to feed those impacted. They are putting together a temporary kitchen at the command center at Murdock Baptist Church, and they will continue to feed the community as the need continues.

John Bryja/WPTV Senior Pastor Ron Tipton agreed to have his church be a command center to help families in the area.

Volunteers in Port Charlotte are willing to do whatever it takes to help families who lost everything in the hurricane.

"They want to give for the physical need you have, and they want to pray for the spiritual need you have,” said senior Pastor Ron Tipton of Murdock Baptist Church. “They want to love on you and help you be in a better place when they walk away than when they showed up."