U-Haul offering free self-storage because of Idalia

Here is your Hurricane Idalia forecast for the morning of Aug. 29, 2023.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 29, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For those evacuating from Hurricane Idalia, U-Haul is giving you a place to put your stuff.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage or container use at more than 50 of its locations across the state.

This is based on availability at each U-Haul location. For a list of those locations, click here.

