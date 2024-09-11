TROPICS: Hurricane Francine to make landfall, plus 4 other areas we're watching

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Francine is closing in on Louisiana's coast and will make landfall Wednesday afternoon.

Storm surge of 5 to 10 feet will hit Louisiana's coastline, along with heavy rain that will spread across the south and parts of the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys.

Flash flooding is the main threat, along with hurricane winds, as 4 to 8 inches of rain are in the forecast. Up to a foot of rain locally is possible across eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle through Thursday.

Flash and urban flooding are also threats to the Lower Tennessee Valley and Lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday night into Friday morning.

The storm is moving faster and will have the opportunity to strengthen a bit more. But after landfall, the center is expected to move northward into Mississippi tonight and Thursday and weaken.

This will be the third hurricane to hit the U.S. this hurricane season. The other two were Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Debby.

Some of Francine's tropical moisture is being steered over the Gulf of Mexico and Florida in the middle levels of the atmosphere. That is one of the reasons for this active weather pattern that we've been dealing with this week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are three other disturbances located in the central tropical Atlantic.

Invest 92-L is going to be moving into a very dry area, so it only has a low chance of development for the next couple days, then chances drop.

Invest 93-L is a tropical disturbance that has a high chance to organize into a tropical storm by the end of the week. Early model runs keep it in the middle of the Atlantic.

Two additional areas of unsettled weather — one in the central Atlantic and another off the U.S. east coast — have low chances of development.