Tropical Wave off Africa has a 70% chance of development

This wave could become a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The tropics continue to heat up.
In addition to Gordon and Florence, a tropical wave near the African coast now has a 70 percent chance for development.
Tuesday morning it was a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.
The National Hurricane Center put the chance of development through five days at 70 percent.
The wave could become a tropical depression by late this week or this weekend.
In addition, models also show two other waves developing after moving off of the African coast behind this wave.