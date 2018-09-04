Tropical Wave off Africa has a 70% chance of development

Glenn Glazer, WPTV Webteam
10:59 AM, Sep 4, 2018
6 mins ago

This wave could become a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center

The tropics continue to heat up.

In addition to Gordon and Florence, a tropical wave near the African coast now has a 70 percent chance for development.  

Tuesday morning it was a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The National Hurricane Center put the chance of development through five days at 70 percent.

The wave could become a tropical depression by late this week or this weekend.

In addition, models also show two other waves developing after moving off of the African coast behind this wave.

 

