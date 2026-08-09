Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tracking the tropics: We're watching two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic

Tropics starting to heat up as we look to the eastern Atlantic
Tracking the tropics
maxuser
Tracking the tropics
Tracking the tropics
Posted

We're watching an area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual development is possible during the early to middle part of next week as the disturbance moves west.

The disturbance has a 20% of developing in the next 7 days. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for development later in the week as the system approaches the Leeward Islands.

Another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Tuesday. Gradual development will be possible and a tropical depression could form during the second half of next week while the system tracks westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

This disturbance has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Tropical wave could bring surf to Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2026 STORM NAMES

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.