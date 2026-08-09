Tracking the tropics: We're watching two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic

We're watching an area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual development is possible during the early to middle part of next week as the disturbance moves west.

The disturbance has a 20% of developing in the next 7 days. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for development later in the week as the system approaches the Leeward Islands.

Another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Tuesday. Gradual development will be possible and a tropical depression could form during the second half of next week while the system tracks westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

This disturbance has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days.