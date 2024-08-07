Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

This forecast just lowered the number of named storms this hurricane season

Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms, 12 hurricanes, 6 major hurricanes
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Tropical Weather
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While cautioning that it's still expected to be an "extremely active" hurricane season, Colorado State University on Wednesday slightly lowered its forecast for the number of named storms this season.

According to updated projections from CSU — considered one of the top predictors of hurricane season — there will be 23 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

Last month, CSU called for 25 named storms. The number of forecasted hurricanes and major hurricanes remains the same.

"The updated August forecast takes newly-available data into consideration as the peak of the season approaches," Colorado State University wrote in its updated report. "While there is uncertainty with all seasonal outlooks, the forecast team has higher confidence than normal that this season will be extremely busy."

Debby clean up in Steinhatchee

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

CSU forecasters continue to emphasize that "very warm sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic" will be the "primary reason" for an active hurricane season.

So far this season, there have been four named storms, including Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 monster that was the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin this early in the season, as well as Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves fade this week

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.