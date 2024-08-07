This forecast just lowered the number of named storms this hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While cautioning that it's still expected to be an "extremely active" hurricane season, Colorado State University on Wednesday slightly lowered its forecast for the number of named storms this season.

According to updated projections from CSU — considered one of the top predictors of hurricane season — there will be 23 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

Last month, CSU called for 25 named storms. The number of forecasted hurricanes and major hurricanes remains the same.

"The updated August forecast takes newly-available data into consideration as the peak of the season approaches," Colorado State University wrote in its updated report. "While there is uncertainty with all seasonal outlooks, the forecast team has higher confidence than normal that this season will be extremely busy."

CSU forecasters continue to emphasize that "very warm sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic" will be the "primary reason" for an active hurricane season.

So far this season, there have been four named storms, including Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 monster that was the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin this early in the season, as well as Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday.