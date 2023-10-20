Watch Now
Tammy strengthens into hurricane, but won't impact Florida

Category 1 hurricane expected to curve out to sea
Hurricane Tammy formed Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean. While it will bring stormy conditions to the Leeward Islands, it's expected to curve out to sea and not impact Florida.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 20, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Tammy strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, but the system won't impact Florida.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The NHC said Tammy is expected to bring hurricane conditions to portions of the Leeward Islands late Friday and Saturday, and heavy rainfall and flooding are likely over much of the Lesser Antilles.

After that, however, Tammy will curve north out to sea and won't affect Florida.

"The models show it hooking around that area of high pressure. And it's going to be moving away from the U.S. So no direct impacts here," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said.

