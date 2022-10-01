Watch Now
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to send trailer of supplies to southwest Florida

Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 01, 2022
Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian.

Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents wishing to donate items can bring them to the Sheriff's office on Midway Road.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said hygiene kits, building materials, and non-perishable foods are the most needed items.

"It's always just great to see people being people," said volunteer Jose Goldar. "We can put our differences aside when people really need help, just come together and provide that aid."

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.