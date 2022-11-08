Watch Now
St Lucie County prepares amidst hurricane watch

Posted at 10:46 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 23:34:30-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St Lucie County officials are working to figure out what shelters and emergency services will look like and urge residents not to dismiss the storm as it could be a Category 1 hurricane.

"I'd feel better if it's a 1 but you never know," said county resident Pedro Rodriguez. "Anything could happen it could turn into a category 3, even a 2, you don't want to mess with it."

Rodriguez was filling up extra gas cans on Monday saying it was time to prepare.

"It's better to get ready and have it even though you don't use it. You still can always use the gas and food and everything else cause right now we're going shopping again," said Rodriguez.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

County officials said they plan to meet with their emergency operations staff and other agencies on Tuesday to discuss storm plans and shelter openings, as some shelters are also polling locations.

"It is a little chaotic in trying to move the pieces around to make sure we're doing what we can to protect the safety and keep elections going and not disrupt the flow of the voting process for tomorrow," said Eric Gill the St Lucie County Communications director.

Public work staff has been out preparing drainage and staging pumps to redirect water as the area is under a hurricane watch.

"The storm surge is expected to be 3-5 feet, we are expecting. It is a full moon and king tide so the water levels will be up so we could see some isolated flooding in neighborhoods," said Gill.

St Lucie County residents are asked to avoid cutting any trees or branches as crews may not be able to pick them up in time before the storm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.