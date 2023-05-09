Watch Now
SBA offering Hurricane Ian disaster loan assistance for small businesses

Deadline is June 29
Hurricane Ian
AP
Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Hurricane Ian
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 13:17:00-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Small businesses in Florida that suffered economic losses due to Hurricane Ian can apply for working capital disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said the deadline to apply is June 29.

Residents living in 37 Florida counties are eligible to submit for SBA loan assistance, including in Indian River and Palm Beach counties.

The agency said the loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.04 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

Those seeking assistance can apply online under SBA declaration #17645.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
