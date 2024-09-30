Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Red Cross among multiple agencies helping victims of Hurricane Helene

South Florida volunteers sent to Central Florida, North Florida and Georgia
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction in multiple states, including Florida, recovery efforts are underway.

Right now, the American Red Cross has more than 900 volunteers spread out throughout the South. Fourteen of those 900 tireless volunteers are from South Florida.

Those volunteers were sent to Central Florida, North Florida and Georgia right before Helene made landfall Thursday night.

Screenshot 2024-09-30 at 7.27.25 AM.png

National News

DONATE HERE: How you can help Hurricane Helene victims

Scripps News Staff

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Once the storm passed, multiple groups were sent out to set up shelters and conduct disaster assessments to determine the extent of the damage.

The Red Cross said there are many storm victims in need of assistance.

"The easiest way to help is to make a financial donation," Darian Molina with the American Red Cross said. "You can do that by visiting Red Cross.org or you can text Helene to 90999 to make a donation."

The Red Cross said its volunteers will be helping out for a two-week rotation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Helene in the Gulf

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.