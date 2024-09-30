Red Cross among multiple agencies helping victims of Hurricane Helene

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction in multiple states, including Florida, recovery efforts are underway.

Right now, the American Red Cross has more than 900 volunteers spread out throughout the South. Fourteen of those 900 tireless volunteers are from South Florida.

Those volunteers were sent to Central Florida, North Florida and Georgia right before Helene made landfall Thursday night.

Once the storm passed, multiple groups were sent out to set up shelters and conduct disaster assessments to determine the extent of the damage.

The Red Cross said there are many storm victims in need of assistance.

"The easiest way to help is to make a financial donation," Darian Molina with the American Red Cross said. "You can do that by visiting Red Cross.org or you can text Helene to 90999 to make a donation."

The Red Cross said its volunteers will be helping out for a two-week rotation.